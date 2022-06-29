2004 Ferrari 360 Modena Is A Wicked Supercar

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Modena, Italy, is a city known for two major things around the world; one such thing is the Ferrari racing and automotive manufacturing brand. In a fitting turn of events, the second thing which signifies the town in the eyes of the globe is opera. Any automotive enthusiast will tell you that these two features are highly similar in their dedication to the greatness of sound. Indeed, the Ferrari brand is second to none when it comes to its exhaust sounds which have been regarded as some of the most beautiful music to ever exit the tailpipe of an Italian automobile. One such vehicle which embodies this ideally shares its name with that same city whose reputation precedes it.

The sports car in question is a 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena which utilizes a substantial V8 engine to produce some big horsepower and torque figures. With 3.6-liters of displacement, this powerhouse can push out 395 horsepower and 275 ft/lbs of torque. This mid-mounted Tipo F131 is a massively powerful engine for its era, further adding to the appeal of the supercar which hosts it. On top of the incredible performance, that powertrain only sports around 27,000 miles on the odometer. That means the car will be more than capable of tearing up any track or delivering a spirited driving experience on the road for decades to come. Of course, one of the most essential parts of the performance formula is how the car transfers its power to the ground.

That's precisely why this Modena uses one of Ferrari's most desirable transmissions, increased control, and excellent power transfer. Utilizing six gears and a manual transaxle configuration, this gearbox is a perfect option for any automotive enthusiast passionate about tight handling and superior acceleration. At 8,500 rpm, this gearbox allows you to control the massive power and abundant torque present with this car. Altogether, this is one of the fastest vehicles available from the early 2000s, and it sounds better than most modern performance cars depending on the personal opinion of the listener. That's why you should consider getting behind the wheel of this incredible 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena when it crosses the auction block.

