2005 murder suspect gets out of jail after taking plea deal

A Charlotte murder suspect awaiting his fate in a 2005 case will be released from jail after taking a plea deal.

Woman closer to getting justice for son killed in 2005

Devalos Perkins was arrested in 2012 and charged with the 2005 murder of Justin Ervin.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday in addition to a handful of other charges.

Mother continues to wait more than 12 years for justice in son's death

His maximum sentence is 135 months, which is about the amount of time he served while awaiting trial.

