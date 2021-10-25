2007 double murder case of Pompano convenience store clerks ends in plea deal

A Pompano Beach man who insisted he was innocent is a free man today after accepting convictions in a double murder case in exchange for a sentence of time served.

Marcus Lumsdon, 36, pleaded no contest to two counts of murder in the deaths of Sabri Khaleq, 63, and Adnan Khalil, 48, clerks at the Port Five Star Food Mart on the corner of Blanche Ely Avenue and Northwest 15th Street. He also pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of bringing prohibited items into the Broward main jail, charges that were added to his record in 2016 when he was accused of hiding a shank, an improvised knife, in his socks while in custody.

Lumsdon’s 2007 murder case was one of Broward’s oldest pending untried cases. Four attempts at jury selection, two in 2018 and two in 2019, were interrupted.

Defense lawyer Ed Hoeg said he was confident he could win the case, but the prosecution’s offer of time served in exchange for a conviction was too tempting for his client to pass up. After almost exactly 14 years in jail, Lumsdon would have faced a life sentence if convicted in the murder cases, and 30 years if convicted in the weapons case. By pleading out both cases, he was able to walk out of the jail before dawn last Friday.

Hoeg said prosecutors were willing to negotiate on the murder case because a key witness identifying Lumsdon as the shooter died earlier this year of a non-COVID illness, which the State Attorney’s Office confirmed. Hoeg also said he was prepared to attack DNA evidence suggesting the victim’s blood was on his client’s sneakers, evidence he said was planted.

Family members claimed Lumsdon was home watching cartoons when the murders took place.

Khaleq, of Coconut Creek, and Khalil, of Pompano Beach, were Jordanian immigrants who sent much of their earnings to their families back home, a co-worker said after their deaths. Neighborhood residents spoke highly of the clerks at the store, saying the clerks allowed them to buy on credit when they were short on cash, joked with them and even watched out for their kids.

A customer found their bodies about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2007.

The customers, many of whom have low incomes, were especially fond of Khaleq, who would brew a pot of coffee late in the evening and joke with them.

The deal also has Lumsdon serving three years of probation. If he violates those terms by committing any crime, he could face the original sentences of 30 years or life.