This 2008 Corvette Z06 Has Clocked Just 81 Miles From New

Thought you missed your chance to buy a new Corvette C6 when production ended in 2013? Think again, as this museum piece has covered just 81 miles

With the imminent launch of the new mid-engined C8 Corvette, and the current C7 Stingray still in the spotlight, the sixth generation American sports car has been somewhat forgotten about. However, it too was a significant model for Chevrolet being the first all-new 21st century Corvette. Fans of the C6 cars should check out this special listing on Craigslist.

A quick search of Craigslist reveals a sea of Corvettes to choose from, but there’s one example that stands out. This 2008 Z06 model has covered just 81 miles from new — it’s still wearing its original window sticker! Effectively brand-new, this Corvette left its dealership and went straight into an unspecified museum.

Being a Z06, this Corvette is fitted with a potent 505-horsepower LS7 motor under its raked hood. The 427ci unit delivers 0-60mph in under four seconds and gives this car a top speed just shy of 200mph. Even by today’s standards, it’s a mighty quick machine. In addition to its thunderous powerplant, Z06 cars were also endowed with stiffer suspension, more aggressive bodywork, transmission cooler, functional brake ducts, larger brakes, and wider tires.

The C6 Corvette was first launched in 2005 with the aim of taking on the best of Europe’s sports cars. With more focused handling and a rigid chassis, C6 models represented a lot of performance for relatively little money.

The lightweight Z06-R version of the car was designed for motorsport, and in 2007 the car won the FIA European GT3 title.

Finished in Victory Red with a mint condition two-tone interior, this might be one of the best preserved C6 Corvettes in America. It could be part of your Chevrolet collection for the asking price of $49,000.

Source: Craigslist

