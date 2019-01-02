This 2008 Ford Mustang Super Snake will bite back at auction

In 2008, the Super Snake variant of the Shelby Mustang GT500 allowed Ford enthusiasts to own an even larger share of the horsepower kingdom, thanks to special aftermarket upgrades. This particular example being sold at the upcoming Bonhams Scottsdale auction is the last of only four Super Snake prototypes produced, and with only 8100 miles on the clock, it's pretty close to buying a brand new one, 11 years after it was made.





The Super Snake ruled as king of the GT500s, and something for all Ford Mustang enthusiasts to desire. It was built with an all-aluminum, supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that pushes out 600bhp and is backed by a six-speed Getrag manual transmission with a short throw shifter – the powertrain feeds into rear end with snappy 3.73:1 rear axle gearing.







Its powertrain is only the start of the attraction of this king-of-the-Shelbys modern muscle car. Ford honed this car to utilize its power by giving it the performance parts it needs to showoff on the track and streets, with a Ford Racing handling pack with dynamic adjustable dampers, stiffer lowering springs, much larger anti-roll bars, and a front tower brace all added in. It gets added performance and growl from a Borla exhaust, and rolls on a set of Alcoa 20-inch forget alloy wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.







The body hints to the performance upgrades with an ultra-aggressive fiberglass hood with functioning scoop, a unique front fascia, additional brake cooling ducts, and a carbon fiber splitter and rocker panels. Large Baer front brakes give the Super Snake the braking power it needs to slow the high-performing Mustang to a safe stop.



When it goes up for grabs in a few weeks, it will be sold without a reserve. The auction site has it listed with a $50,000 to $75,000 value, while a list of current similar Super Snakes for sale would yield much higher asking prices, without any of them being in the rare prototype collection.