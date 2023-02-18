'$200K is chump change': This YouTube star says if you don't have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a 'serious' talk with yourself — 3 simple ways to boost your income

Not everyone can afford to drive an exotic sports car, especially if you are in your 20s. But 24-year-old Sebastian Ghiorghiu believes otherwise.

“If you’re a guy in your 20s and you don’t have a Lamborghini, you should actually sit down and have like a serious discussion with yourself as to why you don’t have a Lambo,” he says in a podcast, a clip of which was posted on Twitter and has now amassed more than seven million views.

Ghiorghiu, who has more than 800,000 followers on YouTube, points out that there are plenty of opportunities to make money.

“I realize now that it is so incredibly easy,” he says, “and there’s so much money out there, and $200,000, relative to what is out there in circulation and what you can grab, especially now with AI tools that you can leverage like never before, $200,000 is chump change.”

To be sure, $200,000 is certainly not chump change to most families. According to the Census Bureau, the median household income in the U.S. was $70,784 in 2021.

Still, the young millionaire touches on a universal truth: we could all use some extra money.

So here’s a look at three ways you can boost your income. In this economic climate, every bit counts.

Switch jobs

Switching jobs may seem daunting given the massive layoffs we see in the headlines these days.

But analysis from the Pew Research Center reveals that switching jobs could be a clever way to boost your income. The data suggests that half of workers who changed jobs from April 2021 to March 2022 saw a real increase of 9.7% or more in their pay compared to a year earlier. A real increase is an increase after taking into account inflation’s erosion effect on money.

Meanwhile, the median worker who stayed in the same job over this period saw their real earnings decline by 1.7%.

This means if you’re looking to put more bread on the table, leaving your current role or employer for better opportunities may be your best bet at getting the salary increase you’re hoping for.

A side hustle

If you don’t want to change jobs, consider getting a side hustle — something you get paid for doing in addition to your full-time job. It allows you to earn extra income — and could even be a way of testing the entrepreneurial waters.

In fact, side gigs have already become popular. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that as of December 2022, 4.59 million people were working a primary job full-time and a secondary job part-time. Moreover, 388,000 people were working two full-time jobs simultaneously.

There’s no need to start big.

A simple side gig like tutoring could be worth $75-$90 an hour, while dog walking could net you as much as $1,000 a month.

Invest for passive income

To become a real high earner like Ghiorghiu, you’d probably have to do more than just dog walking. One way to achieve true wealth is to invest for passive income.

“Back then people had to physically work to earn money,” Ghiorghiu wrote in a recent tweet. “Nowadays you can push buttons in bed and make 10x more, maybe even 100x if you are smart about it.”

Ghiorghiu did not explain exactly how “push buttons in bed” can lead to more income in that tweet, but these days, there are plenty of ways to make money while you sleep.

For instance, some publicly traded companies pay dividends to investors on a regular basis. Investing in these companies’ shares can allow you to earn a passive income stream through dividends — just make sure to find companies that have the ability to make money through thick and thin.

Real estate is another popular option as well-chosen properties can provide investors with a steady stream of rental income.

Moreover, real estate is a well-known hedge against inflation. As the price of raw materials and labor goes up, new properties are more expensive to build. And that drives up the price of existing real estate.

Of course, while we all like the idea of collecting passive income, being a landlord does come with its hassles, like fixing leaky faucets and dealing with difficult tenants.

But these days, you don’t need to be a landlord to start investing in real estate. There are plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as crowdfunding platforms that can get you started on becoming a real estate mogul.

