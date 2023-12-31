$200K winning lottery ticket purchased in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have not already checked your tickets for winning numbers, you may want to do so. A Tennessee lottery ticket worth $200,000 was purchased in Millington, meaning someone is going into the new year with some extra cash in their pocket.

The last drawing of the year took place Saturday night, and quite a few Tennesseans hit it big.

A Powerball Power Play ticket worth $200,000 was purchased at Smoker Friendly at 4734 Navy Road in Millington.

Powerball jackpot hits $760M, among largest on record: How long until the next drawing?

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the player matched four balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. Since the lucky winner added the Power Play feature for only one dollar extra, the prize was quadrupled because Saturday night’s multiplier drawn was four.

Other winning tickets in Tennessee include a $1.1 million Tennessee Cash Jackpot winner in Fayetteville, a $1 million Powerball winner in Pleasant View, and two $50,000 Powerball winners, one in Cookeville and the other in Goodlettsville.

The jackpot for the Powerball is at $810 million for Monday night’s drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

All Tennessee lottery offices are closed on Jan. 1 and will re-open on Jan. 2.

