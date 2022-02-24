$200K worth of antique props stolen from ‘The Crown’ set

Netflix should have hired some Beefeaters.

The English set of royal drama “The Crown” has been robbed and $200,000 worth of antique props stolen, according to local police.

Among the stolen goods were a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Faberge, 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, a 10 piece silver dressing table set and St. Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters, Netflix told Antiques Trade Gazette.

Thieves broke into three vehicles in Doncaster and ran off with the props on Feb. 16, a spokesperson for the South Yorkshire police told the Daily News Thursday.

Investigators have “exhausted” all “existing lines of inquiry,” the spokesperson said.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” set decorator Alison Harvey told the Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

The Emmy-winning drama is currently in production on its fifth season, which will focus on the early- to mid-1990s. The incoming cast includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller and Lesley Manville.

