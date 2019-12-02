The 2010s was a roller-coaster decade for hurricanes. Here's what it means for the future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Dec. 1 marks not only the official conclusion of the 2019 hurricane season, but the final month of another decade we failed to name before it ends. A decade in which cellphones became just phones, more Millennials visited Iceland than Sears, and politely declining to join your co-worker Janet’s essential oils MLM became increasingly difficult.

The 2010s were a decade of contrasts for Atlantic hurricanes. Despite darkest timeline storms like Sandy, Irma and Michael, it was an era of remarkable luck for the continental U.S. coast. Cumulative Atlantic tropical cyclone activity in the 2010s tallied 20% above long-term norms, but there were only three U.S. major hurricane landfalls – around half the average.

Tropical activity is chunky due to oceanic and atmospheric memory, and the 2010s divide cleanly into three hefty chunks:

First, the Sriracha Era of 2010-2012 saw spicy open ocean activity but few landfalls;

Second, the 2013-15 Cronut Era fused low activity and few impacts;

Finally, the Tide Pod Era of 2016-2019 brought nausea-inducing elevated activity and repeated U.S. threats.

Read on for a recap of each season and our reflections on the 2020s.

And now, the weather.

This is what you get when you plot all 72 Atlantic hurricane tracks of the 2010s together. More

2010

The distant past in which a shave and a haircut cost two bitcoins had one of the lowest ratios of U.S. landfalls to storm activity. Despite 19 named storms, tied for third-highest, and five major hurricanes, only two tropical storms and a spectacular double rainbow affected the continental U.S. in 2010. Category 4 Hurricane Earl menaced the Northeast, but ultimately remained well offshore.

2011

The 2011 hurricane season was forgettable despite 19 tropical storms. The exception was Hurricane Irene, which made landfall as a Category 1 in the Outer Banks and rocketed north-northeast over New York City as a tropical storm, causing $16 billion in water damage. These impacts were exacerbated by Tropical Storm Lee, which caused flooding in Louisiana and the besodden East Coast. Also, beneath its façade of radical indifference, with the perspective of time, it’s safe to say honey badger secretly cares a lot.

2012

The 2012 hurricane season’s 19 storms and 10 hurricanes again mostly stayed out to sea, other than Louisiana’s category 1 Isaac, and generational freak storm Sandy. While Sandy became a non-tropical low prior to reaching shore, gales across a 1,000 mile diameter broke records for single-storm wind energy, sent surge up to 12-foot into the Northeast, and flooded much of New York City.

Sandy was responsible for more than 230 deaths and $70 billion in damages, slotting it temporarily as the second-costliest U.S. hurricane. As testament to Sandy’s bizarre co-mingling of tropical and mid-latitude weather, its remnants caused more than a foot of snow in Appalachia.

2013

The 2013 season was more incompetent than the sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela’s funeral, tallying less than a third of normal activity. Two hurricanes formed, fewest since 1950, and one tropical storm made U.S. landfall.

2014

The 2014 season couldn’t even with a powerful El Niño, though six hurricanes managed to awkwardly dab their way to net activity about two-thirds of normal. Eastern North Carolina shrugged off Category 2 Arthur in early July.

2015

The El Niño-hurricane feud continued, eclipsing even the vicious Taylor Swift-Sarah Koenig spat chronicled in “Bad Blood [Best Buy Payphone Remix].” The result was another season at 60% of normal and two early season U.S. tropical storms. Joaquin became a category 4 over the Bahamas, but after some intrigue absconded well offshore.

2016

To this point, the continental U.S. had been enjoying a historically calm decade, with no major landfalls (or any Florida hurricanes) since 2005. Unfortunately, starting in 2016, a Zillennial generation of hurricanes broke out of the Atlantic’s meteorological escape room and headed for shore wreathed in clouds of cotton candy e-vapes.

Mean reversion was unkind to Florida, where Category 1 Hermine snapped an 11-year drought and caused outsized wind damage in the Panhandle. The marquee storm of 2016 was Matthew, which attained Category 5 status in the Caribbean, hooked erratically north then west, scraped 30 miles off the Florida East Coast as a major hurricane, and weakened dramatically before landfall in South Carolina. Over $10 billion in damage occurred with this closest of calls.