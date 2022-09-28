2011 Range Rover Is The Meeting Point Of Luxury And Performance

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This incredible SUV is a stout Utility vehicle with power unlike any other.

The longest time, the Range Rover has been one of the most luxurious vehicles that you could find on the European automotive market. Combining a big SUV frame with some pretty good performance and a very luxurious interior, it's easy to see why they are so popular these days. Even models made decades ago get a lot of attention from Automotive enthusiasts with a keen eye for these Comfort focused automobiles. So what makes them so special? Well, this particular Range Rover, selling on Bring a Trailer, might just be a great example to show off all of the positive attributes that made this car iconic in the mainstream.

One thing that almost nobody expects from big SUVs like this one is the ability to go fast or even to accelerate very well. However, this is no issue for this Range Rover as under the hood sits a powerful engine with a very stout forced induction system. A total of 5-liters of displacement flow through the block of this V8 engine which seems to fit perfectly within the bay of this handsome vehicle. Of course, as previously mentioned, the engine's great displacement is not the only thing that makes it a worthwhile purchase for any automotive enthusiast with a passion for speed. The truly astonishing part of this powertrain is the supercharger which, along with making a very distinct and unforgettable sound, helps the SUV make a ton of horsepower.

All of this adds up to a whopping 503 horsepower which is a fantastic number even for such a large vehicle. It's typically agreed that torque is more important when you're talking about utility vehicles which is exactly why this particular Range Rover is capable of pushing out 461 foot pounds, more than enough to have some fun Offroad. All of this is perfectly complemented by a luxurious interior which makes driving a very comfortable experience. Finally the exterior is in perfect condition despite having been made almost 12 years ago which really stands to show how well-built the vehicles were from the factory and the incredible results of simply maintaining a car properly over the course of its driving life. Overall this is a great SUV for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of something with plenty of comfort, luxury, and performance that will attract attention from Automotive enthusiasts everywhere.

