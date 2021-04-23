2013 Gallardo Spyder 570-4 Performante Heading To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Following the lead of the Supperleggera from 2010, the Gallardo Spyder 570-4 Performante offered all the lightweight performance available to Lamborghini’s best-selling models with the style of a convertible.

Debuting in 2010 for the 2011 model year, the Gallardo Spyder 570-4 Performante featured Lamborghini’s longitudinally mounted 5.2-liter V-10 engine paired with a six-speed automated manual e-gear transmission. In addition to putting one of its most powerful power plants behind the driver’s seat, engineers were also able to shave 143-lbs from the Gallardo Spyder thanks to the use of lightweight materials such as carbon-fiber reinforced plastic throughout the entire design. Lightweight metal also played a big role in the savings as well, such is the case with the 19-inch wheels and titanium wheel bearings and bolts.

In keeping with the high-performance theme of the car, Lamborghini’s rear-biased all-wheel drive system was utilized to put the 562-horsepower to use. With the ability to seamlessly switch from fully automated shifts to full control via paddle shifters, the Gallardo model could now sprint to 60-mph in just 3.9-seconds, jolt through the corners to the straightaway, and hit a top speed of 201-mph all while sporting the style of a convertible.

While the restyled body panels and aerodynamics aided the car on the track and this new found aggressive style certainly looks the part, it would be a mistake to assume the car only worthy of the track. Interior and comfort features are vast and include an Alcantara lined interior, a standard dual-zone climate control, a multimedia navigation system with a rearview camera, and a lift system that raises the front of the car to accommodate rough roads and inclines.

Production ended in 2013 and Lamborghini replaced the Gallardo with the Huracán for the 2014 model year. For those that missed the opportunity to own one of these fantastic models then, RM Sotheby’s is now offering a second chance with this 2013 Gallardo Spyder 570-4 Performante. Finished in Grigio Metallic over a Nero Perseus interior with orange accents, this example was originally intended for the Canadian market where it is currently registered with just 378 miles on the digital odometer. For more information on this car and how to bid visit rmsothebys.com.

