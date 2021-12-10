2013 Wicomico County conviction vacated after Prosecution Integrity Unit reviews case

A man's 2013 conviction in Wicomico County was vacated after a review of the case found information the prosecution was required to give the defense was never disclosed.

Aaron Carey's conviction was vacated Friday, Dec. 3, at the request of the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. A jury found Carey guilty in 2013 of illegal possession of a regulated firearm; wear, carry and transport a handgun; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison.

The recently established Prosecution Integrity Unit within the state's attorney's office reviewed Carey's case.

The state's attorney's office said the inquiry revealed the prosecution in 2013 did not disclose to the defense "that a witness had, during a prior investigation of Carey, attempted to conceal exculpatory evidence at the direction of a supervisor." Exculpatory evidence is any type of evidence that may help to prove a defendant is not guilty.

That information would have called into question the witness's credibility, according to the state's attorney's office, and failure to turn it over to the defense "had a reasonable probability of affecting the outcome of Carey's 2013 trial." The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires disclosure of this type of information.

“This information should have been disclosed to Mr. Carey, but was not. As prosecutors, we have a duty to fix that,” Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick M. Gilbert, chief of the Prosecution Integrity Unit, said in a statement.

The state's attorney's office planned to retry Carey, supplementing the original evidence with testimony not presented during the 2013 trial, but Carey accepted a plea offer after his conviction was vacated.

He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a regulated firearm and attempting to flee and elude law enforcement. Carey was given a sentence of 16 years with all but nine suspended, which includes a mandatory minimum of five years. He's been placed on supervised probation for three years.

“Accountability to the highest standards of ethics and integrity serve as a principal check on the incredible power that prosecutors wield. My office is committed to ensuring that every defendant is afforded a fair trial and to remedying instances in which this solemn obligation has not been met,” State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said in a statement.

