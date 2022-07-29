2014 law reduces juvenile detention

Jul. 29—Juveniles charged with criminal offenses in Kentucky can only be jailed under specific circumstances, because the state took significant efforts in 2014 to reduce the number of juveniles being incarcerated in detention centers.

A juvenile charged with an offense has to first be evaluated before being sent to court, and state law law prevents some juveniles from being jailed, based on age or on the offense.

Misdemeanor crimes committed by juveniles increased in 2021 compared to 2020, according to Owensboro Police Department statistics. In 2020, juveniles committed 213 misdemeanor crimes, while the number of juvenile misdemeanors increased to 400 incidents last year.

The number of serious crimes was level for both years, with 107 in 2020 and 108 in 2021. But certain types of serious juvenile crimes, known as Part I crimes in the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, did increase. For example, there were 10 robberies committed by juveniles last year, compared to two in 2020. Aggravated assaults also increased, from 19 in 2020 to 24 last year.

The goal of Senate Bill 200 — the 2014 reforms — was to lower juvenile detention rates and increase the number of youth who were diverted away from court. Placing youth in diversion plans gives them and their families access to resources, and successfully completing diversion removes the charge from the juvenile's record.

The reforms have had an effect.

According to a December 2020 report from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, a branch of the Department of Justice, only 40% of juveniles were being offered diversion prior to the 2014 bill's passage. That number increased to 60% receiving diversion after the reforms, the report says.

Juveniles charged with "status offenses," such as being a runaway, must be diverted. When a juvenile is charged with a crime (known as a "public offense" in juvenile court), he or she is referred to the Court Designated Worker's office. The CDW has the ability to work out a diversion plan for the juvenile, which ends the case.

Story continues

"There are some cases the court is not going to know about" because they are resolved by the CDW, Daviess District Judge Misty Miller said. "There is a whole process a charge goes through."

A CDW can also screen a juvenile to determine if he or she should be held in detention.

The screening is a points system, with points based on the type of offense. A juvenile who commits a felony where he or she used a firearm, for example, gets a score of 15, while a juvenile charged with a minor Class B misdemeanor receives a score of 1.

Other factors, such as an active arrest warrant, a pending felony or a previous case within the last year, can raise the score. Some conditions lower the score, such as having no prior record.

A youth who scores higher than 11 on the assessment is recommended for detention, and the recommendation is sent to the county attorney.

"I don't have to take the recommendation, but it's very seldom I go against their recommendation," Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said.

Diversions are monitored by county FAIR teams, which stands for Family Accountability, Intervention and Response. The teams provide resources to families to help juveniles successfully complete their diversions and address underlying issues. The team makes sure the juvenile is completing or working on their diversion, Porter said.

"It they are not compliant, they may be transferred to court," Porter said.

Miller said if a juvenile is assessed and recommended for detention, the judge will hear from the prosecutor and defense and look at the circumstances before deciding whether to incarcerate a juvenile.

The screening assessment "is a tool," Miller said. "It's not the only thing you are going to see."

Some crimes that might seem like felonies are actually misdemeanors. For example, possession of a firearm by a minor is a misdemeanor and would qualify for diversion. For a juvenile, misdemeanor handgun possession is punishable by a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Miller said in those gun possession cases, the judge could decide to place the juvenile on probation through the court or the Department of Juvenile Justice. That keeps the youth under the state's supervision for more than 30 days, Miller said.

"Once the 30 days (in detention) is over, there's no hammer, there's no probation," Miller said.

Probating the sentence, however, means the youth is monitored by DJJ for six months, she said.

"They are still within reach of the court, and there are still conditions," Miller said.

A juvenile with as many as three misdemeanor charges, or a felony that does not involve a crime committed with a gun or a sex offense, is eligible for diversion.

"If the child has fewer than three prior diversions, it's an automatic diversion," Porter said. A first-time felony is eligible for probation, unless a gun was used to commit a felony or a felony sex offense was committed, Porter said.

The number of juveniles referred to detention centers declined by 40% between 2010 and 2018, according to a 2020 report on Kentucky's reforms by the Urban Institute.

Nine out 10 juveniles who receive diversion complete it, the Urban Institute report says.

"As a general rule, the ones we send (to diversion) are pretty successful," Porter said. Diversion can be successful "in keeping them from reoffending."

"There are some incentives," to diversion, such as having the charge erased from the juvenile's record, Porter said.

Miller said the state's juvenile laws should be reevaluated based on changes in juvenile crime.

"I think it needs to be updated, and we need to look at where we are now," she said. "We live in a different world since 2020 (and since) 2015. The pandemic isn't the reason there has been an increase in juvenile crime, but it exacerbated issues that already existed.

"It did lay bare some things that were burning under the surface."

During the pandemic, young people were at home, isolated and in some cases were without parental supervision.

"Maybe there were bad decisions and bad judgements made at that time, and we may be suffering from some of the effect," Miller said. "We had a tectonic shift in the social structure, and we are having some side-effects from that."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse