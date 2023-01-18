2014 Pleasant Hill shooter won't get new trial, appellate court rules

A Des Moines man who went on a shooting rampage through Pleasant Hill eight years ago won't get a new trial after an Iowa appellate court reversed a lower court's ruling last week.

Pete Polson, now 40, was convicted of attempted murder, assault, willful injury and intimidation, as well as several drug offenses, stemming from the Nov. 17, 2014, string of three shootings that left two men seriously injured and barely missed a third. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 27 before he is eligible for parole.

Polson blamed the shootings on a drug-induced mental breakdown, and his attorney argued at trial that he was intoxicated to the point of "a mental disability" that caused him to begin shooting strangers from his car and to black out about the experience.

From 2015:Pleasant Hill victim to shooter: 'I hope you go to hell'

Although an appellate court found the evidence Polson was the shooter to be "overwhelming," it allowed him to bring a separate postconviction relief action in the district court on whether he'd received adequate legal representation from his attorney. The postconviction court ruled that he had not, and that Polson's attorney erred in failing to present an expert at trial who could testify to the effects of methamphetamine intoxication. Polson, the court found, deserved a new trial.

Pleasant Hill Police investigate an early morning shooting on Monday, Nov. 17, 2014

This time prosecutors appealed, and last week the appellate court ruled in their favor. Polson's attorney had no need to provide a meth expert, the court ruled, because his defense argued he was not under the influence of methamphetamine at all.

According to court filings, the shootings came after a weekend-long methamphetamine bender in which Polson and an acquaintance repeatedly injected themselves with the drug. At trial, though, Polson testified something was wrong with the final dose he injected, just before midnight on Nov. 16, and that it didn't "taste" like methamphetamine. Hours later, Polson began shooting strangers as he drove through Pleasant Hill, but testified the last thing he remembered before his arrest was that wrong-feeling drug injection the night before.

Story continues

From 2014:33 minutes: Gunshots, fear — and a quick arrest

As Polson's attorney later explained to the postconviction court, his trial strategy was to argue that it was some other substance he had unknowingly injected that caused his blackout and subsequent rampage. Among other evidence was testimony from the officers who arrested Polson, who said he did not show any of the characteristic jitters of someone high on meth.

Nonetheless, the postconviction court ruled Polson's attorney had erred in failing to call an expert on meth. Last week's ruling reverses that finding, as the appellate court held that such an expert would not have bolstered his defense. The court noted that not only was Polson's trial strategy a reasonable one, but that arguably it had worked: Polson was convicted of only one of the three attempted murder charges brought against him.

Previously:Pleasant Hill shooting suspect 'very familiar' to officers

Although Polson did find a methamphetamine expert who testified at his postconviction hearing that she had "no doubt" he was experiencing a "methamphetamine-induced psychosis," such an expert would not have helped him at trial, the appellate court found, since it conflicted with his primary theory of defense, and with the testimony of officers and his own testimony suggesting he was not under the influence of meth at the time of the shootings.

The decision means that Polson's trial conviction will stand and no new trial will be ordered. Al Smith, Polson's appellate attorney, said he and his client believe the appellate court is incorrect, and intend to petition the Iowa Supreme Court to further review the case.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Pleasant Hill spree shooter denied new trial by Iowa Court of Appeals