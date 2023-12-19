2014 Texas homicide suspect arrested in Ashland - here is what we know

A 2014 Texas homicide suspect was arrested in Ashland, according to a release by the United States Marshals Services Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

The suspect, Zykeshalla Murphy, 32, was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday. She was wanted by the Killeen, Texas, Police Department for murder, according to the release. She, alongside another male, were wanted in connection to a 2014 murder that occurred in Killeen. A warrant for Murphy had been issued four days before the arrest.

Investigators were able to track down Murphy after discovering she was out on bond for a petty theft incident in Ashland. Members of the NOVFTF were able to locate and arrest her without any incident at a home in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue.

Murphy was taken into custody and is in the Ashland County Jail. She is awaiting extradition to be taken back to Texas.

Speaking about the arrest, U.S. Marshal, Pete Elliott, stated in the release, "This fugitive may have thought she would be able to run from justice forever, but dedicated officers in Texas made sure this case didn’t go unsolved."

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: 2014 Texas homicide suspect arrested in Ashland