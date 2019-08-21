2016 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 Is A Wild Pony

Here's your chance to get a babied, one-owner Roush Mustang at no reserve.

Before Ford announced the return of the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year, the most performance you could squeeze out of a Mustang was from the aftermarket tuning world. The 2016 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 is a perfect example of how far the modern Mustang can be pushed, and this gorgeous, one-owner Roush Mustang will be auctioned off at no reserve by GAA Classic Cars.

2016 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 More

The highest of the Roush tuning levels, the Stage 3 transforms the Mustang into a track car. This starts by bolting a Roush supercharger atop the Mustang's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 resulting in 670 horsepower – a significant improvement over the 435 -horsepower Mustang GT. Roush also added an active performance exhaust system, adjustable coil-over suspension, extreme-duty half shafts and 20-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance tires.

Roush made sure its tuned Mustangs wouldn't be confused with a factory Mustang by giving its car a distinctive, racecar-like appearance. Since all of the Roush Mustang tuning options (RS, Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3) had similar styling modifications, that meant any unsuspecting Camaro or Challenger will get a big surprise from this 670-horsepower monster Mustang. The revised front end is far more menacing than the base Mustang GT, but these changes aren't just for style as the hood scoop, heat extractors and larger grille openings are all functional to improve the car's overall performance. Inside, the Stage 3 Roush Mustang gets billet foot pedals with the Roush logo and an eight-ball-style shift knob.

This particular car is one of 28 Roush Stage 3 Mustang coupes painted in this dark gray hue, called Magnetic, and it is being auctioned off at no reserve as part of the George Shinn Collection on Saturday, November 9. The George Shinn Collection is owned by George Shinn, the former owner of the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets who had started the NBA team and then moved it to New Orleans in 2002.

