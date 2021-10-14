2016 murder suspect will be granted bond if trial does not take place within 90 days

Oct. 14—The primary suspect in a 2016 Aiken County murder will be granted bond if the case is not tried within the next 90 days.

Dawon Jacques Wells, 22, of Aiken is charged in the 2016 murder of Denzel Bates. He has been on trial twice for the murder, in February 2019 and August 2020; the jury was deadlocked in both trials, resulting in two mistrials.

Wells is being tried for one count of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection to Bates' murder, according to jail records. He also faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a separate July 2016 shooting incident at a Graniteville apartment complex.

In December 2020, Wells was also charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob, while incarcerated at the Aiken County detention center.

Police stated "Dawon Wells walked up behind [an officer] and punched [him] in the right side jaw area" after "swinging and striking" another inmate, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County detention center.

Wells has been denied bond five times in the four years he has been incarcerated.

The judge will grant Wells a $50,000 surety bond with the condition of electronic monitoring if the case is not tried within the next three months.

Two mistrials in the 2016 murder case

On Sept. 21, 2016, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to Rushton Road near Wrights Mill Road, where Bates' body was discovered in the bed of a Dodge truck.

A six-month investigation into the murder led to the arrest of Wells in March 2017. The investigation also led to the arrests of Tiffany Nicole Grimes and Johnny Renard Frazier, who were both charged with accessory after the fact of murder, according to jail records.

Wells pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

During the original trial in February 2019, the jury was deadlocked twice, and the judge declared a mistrial. During the second trial in August 2020, the jury was again unable to reach an unanimous verdict, and the judge declared another mistrial.

The state brought several witnesses forward during the second trial, including one of Wells' former friends, who testified he witnessed Wells shoot Bates outside Wells' home on George Street in Crosland Park on Sept. 21, 2016, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

Rakish Breon Jenkins, 20, of Aiken, claimed to have been standing by Wells in the driveway when the shooting occurred, going as far to say Wells shot Bates multiple times to "make sure he was dead," according to the article.

The third trial is expected to take place in December, according to South Carolina's 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks. Weeks will serve as lead prosecutor in the third trial.

"My family and I trust that we will go to trial within the 90 days time frame given," said Tiffany Walker, aunt of Denzel Bates. "We will continue to pray for justice as we have since Sept. 21, 2016."