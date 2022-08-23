2016 murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

Aug. 23—An Anniston man charged in the 2016 shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Clark pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Calhoun County court proceeding Monday.

Steven Cobb, 29, had been charged with murder after shooting and killing the victim after a domestic dispute with Cobb's mother, Daphne Fuester, on Jan. 23, 2016, at a residence on the property of the Country Court Inn off U.S. 78.

"He wound up involving himself in the situation in defense of his mother," then-Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said at the time. "He wound up shooting Mr. Clark multiple times."

Cobb bonded out of jail after the incident, but was recently taken into custody after failing to appear in court.

After Cobb pleaded guilty and was advised of his rights, Judge Debra Jones sentenced him to serve one year in the Calhoun County jail and a 15-year supervised probation period — giving Cobb jail credit for 84 days time served.

"A trial is always a risk, and here the defendant decided not to take that risk," defense counsel Shelby Scott said.

Though the victim's family declined to comment, Assistant District Attorney Alan Dees said, "I think they can live with the resolution."

Dees added: "It was a good resolution to the case. I mean, at the end of the day, it's something they can live with. It gives them closure with the case; it gives them a little bit of peace. Unfortunately they lost their loved one, but Mr. Cobb is taking responsibility for what he did."

Scott said Cobb will serve the roughly nine months remaining jail time in the Calhoun County facility. If during Cobb's lengthy 15-year supervised probationary period he commits another crime, he will be made to serve the remainder of his probationary time in prison.