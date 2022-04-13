2017 Autauga County homicide trial wraps with guilty plea

PRATTVILLE — A 2017 Autauga County homicide has wrapped up with two guilty pleas and a commitment to a mental institution.

On Oct. 1, 2017 Melvin Perry, 40, was found shot to death in his yard in the 900 block of County Road 1 in the Statesville community. Prosecutors and investigators thought early on robbery was the motive, and arrested three people.

An Autauga County Grand Jury returned capital murder indictments against Kelton Sherrod Williams, 24, of Millbrook, Quindarius Rayshaun Terrance, 25 of Selma and Jeweline Monique Cozzadd, 27, of Autauga County,

Williams pleaded guilty in October of 2021 to felony murder, with a recommended sentence of 30 years, court records show. Terrance entered a guilty plea this week, also to felony murder for a 25 year recommended sentence.

Following a court ordered mental evaluation in 2021, Cozzadd was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in and was committed to a state mental institution.

Perry's family were consulted before the plea agreements were offered, said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

"We know Mr. Perry was murdered," Robinson said. "We had three codefendants offering differing statements and conflicting stories about what happened. We feel the three co-defendants went to his home that night to rob him.

"But what we know and what we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt in court are two different things. We feel the plea agreements offer Mr. Perry's family some form of justice and spares them the anguish of going through two trials."

If Cozzad is deemed competent in the future she will still face charges, he said.

"If the Alabama Department of Mental Health deems her competent and releases her from the hospital, he case will be docketed as soon as possible and she will face these charges," Robinson said.

Prosecutors feel Williams was the ring leader and trigger man, shooting Perry once in the abdomen and once in the head. The scheme was cooked up after the trio came to believe Perry had recently come into a large amount of money, court records show.

Cozzad, who knew the victim, allegedly contacted Perry that night and set up a time to come to his home. Terrance provided the handgun, stolen from his grandfather, records show.

After shooting Perry, the trio made off with two vehicles, guns and Perry's cell phone, records show. They did not find any money at the home.

Williams and Terrance are set to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds. A sentencing date has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 2017 Autauga murder case wraps with guilty plea