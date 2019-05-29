With A 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide You Can Take Things Smooth

Imagine this bike on a wide, open road to adventure.

There are few bikes which can rival the comfort and convenience of this 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide. This particular bike is in excellent condition, plus it has a sinister yet classic look everyone loves. Thanks to American Motorcycle Trading Company, one lucky person will be using it for some weekend fun.

The black paint job on this motorcycle’s body looks amazing. Chrome on the lower forks, exhaust pipes, and other details adds a nice contrast that really makes this bike pop. A short tinted windscreen only makes things better. You also get an engine guard, saddlebag guards, rider floorboards, plus adjustable passenger pegs. One-touch saddlebag latches make getting to your stuff easy

With a mere 7,876 miles on the odometer, this Harley-Davidson is ready to roll. Sitting low and hitting hard is a 114ci Milwaukee-Eight Big Twin with electronic sequential port fuel injection. A solid six-speed transmission shifts smooth and is perfect for passing at highway speeds. What’s more, this engine uses a quiet and low-maintenance belt drive system. There’s also a Screaming Eagle breather for greater performance. ABS brakes keep all that power under control, especially if you need to stop in a hurry. Thanks to the LED headlight, this bike is quite visible at night, plus you enjoy even forward illumination, even on dark roads.

While it has those classic lines, this Harley-Davidson comes packed with all the modern amenities. A 6.5-inch touchscreen helps you to manage the sound system and navigation. There’s an advanced smart security system which automatically detects the key fob, so you only need to press a button to fire up that engine. Electronic cruise control really helps when you get out of the city and away from heavy traffic. There are even heated handgrips, so you don’t suffer when riding in the cold.

Harley-Davidson has dominated much of the motorcycle market in North America by providing stylish, classic looks and easy riding dynamics for its bikes. When the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide debuted, it was praised for amazing power coupled with an urban cool appearance.









