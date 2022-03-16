2017 victim ID'd shooter quickly, detective testifies

Mar. 16—ANDERSON — An Anderson man charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness is on trial for a Nov. 1, 2017, shooting.

Deonta DeWayne Anderson, 31, is being tried in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 in the shooting of Antonio Moore at the Quick Stop Marathon station at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Anderson was arrested in Michigan 10 days after the shooting.

Moore identified Anderson as the shooter immediately after the incident took place, Anderson Police Department detective Chris Frazier testified Wednesday.

During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller, Frazier said that another witness told police he saw an altercation Nov. 1 at the gas station.

The witness told police that a co-defendant, Dominique Brisker, backed away from the altercation, pointing a hand, and then there were multiple gunshots, according to Frazier.

Frazier said in court that while at the scene of the shooting, he observed a car driving slowly past the station and recognized Anderson as being in the car and the registered owner of the vehicle.

He said everything the witness stated was confirmed in video footage from the store's camera system.

During questioning by defense attorney Jimmy McDole, Frazier said another witness identified Brisker in a photo array but was not able to identify Anderson.

Police believe Anderson and Brisker were in a car described as a silver four-door sedan when they allegedly became involved in a dispute with Moore.

Moore was shot in the leg and ran from the scene, but he sought treatment at Community Hospital Anderson about an hour later.

Multiple shots were fired during the exchange, and the normally busy service station had to be shut down for several hours while an APD forensic expert documented the scene and marked where spent shell casings were found.

Brisker was arrested in Minneapolis after the shooting.

In 2020, a jury found him guilty of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David A. Happe sentenced Brisker to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

After being sentenced, Brisker began swearing and overturned several chairs and a table inside the courtroom. Happe then found Brisker in contempt and ordered him to serve an additional six months of prison time.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.