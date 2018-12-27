This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2018’s 11 Biggest Fails From the Companies You Count On

Some of the most reputable and trusted companies took turns being public enemy No. 1, suffering through highly publicized business failures in 2018. Consumers watched these highly recognizable — and for some, beloved — companies take their lumps this year, proving that missteps befall even the most trusted of companies.

Here’s a list of the 2018 cringeworthy corporate mistakes that prove that no company is immune to a PR disaster.

Facebook

Fail: It was a rough 2018 for the social network that launched a thousand social networks.

Facebook’s been under scrutiny from the public as well as Congress. Months after the discovery that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the private information of up to 87 million users rocked the world, a second security breach exposed the personal information of 50 million users. The two massive security breaches didn’t quell the public’s sentiment that Facebook’s misinformation is responsible for swinging election outcomes and deaths in other countries.

After a string of very public scandals, popular opinion of Facebook was so low that the internet turned its back on the social media platform and launched a #deletefacebook crusade as a response to the company’s questionable practices.

McDonald's

Fail: For McDonald’s patrons, the salad was the furthest thing from a happy meal this summer.

After multiple reports of food poisoning-like symptoms started occurring in 13 Midwestern states, it was found that a McDonald’s salad was the common denominator among the ill. The fast-food chain decided to pull the item from the menu in about 3,000 restaurants and look for a new lettuce blend supplier.

All told, the contaminated romaine lettuce was responsible for 511 laboratory-confirmed illnesses in 16 states.

Boeing

Fail: In October, a Lion Air flight carrying 189 people fatally crashed off the coast of Indonesia.

About a week after the tragedy, Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer, revealed the plane was built with a system that alters the pitch of the aircraft’s nose unbeknownst to the pilot. Boeing released a statement of apology, but its failure to disclose the update has tarnished its reputation and proven to be one of its biggest business mistakes.

Ram Trucks

Fail: The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl, but that’s not the only thing Americans were talking about on Monday morning.

Ram Trucks debuted a commercial during the Super Bowl that likened its trucks to the service and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. The ad featured Ram trucks driving through tough terrain and working class people performing their jobs with an audio voiceover of a sermon given by King.

To add insult to injury, advertising executives and Ram Trucks officials overlooked a key component of King’s sermon. In the same sermon, King preached that it was shameful that advertisers tried to convince people to drive a certain type of car to evoke envy from others. That part of the audio was conveniently omitted from the audio.

The company was slammed for its offensive and hypocritical messaging and taking King’s words out of context.

PepsiCo

Fail: A bizarre and offhanded comment set the internet wild.

During a January interview on the Freakonomics Radio podcast, PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi made mention of the eating habits between men and women of the company’s beloved snack Doritos. She also hinted that the company was brainstorming snacks that would specifically be targeted at women.

From there, the internet went wild with rumors that a new product, Lady Doritos, would be developed and sold. Days later, the company tweeted, “We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos” in an attempt to squash the flurry of rumors and jokes.

H&M

Fail: In January, fast-fashion retailer H&M was the subject of a firestorm of racism accusations. On the company’s website, an African-American boy modeled a green hooded sweatshirt with “coolest monkey in the jungle” printed across the chest.

The ad was perceived as overtly racist, derogatory and the backlash was so strong that the parents of the child model came out and stated they didn’t think the ad was racist or ill-intended. H&M, a company all too familiar with cultural missteps, issued an apology and hired a diversity leader.