2018's white Christmas restricted to the Northeast, Upper Midwest and mountainous West

While many across the country will be hoping for a white Christmas this year, the areas expected to have some white on the ground will be restricted to the northern tier of the country, and in the higher elevations of the West.

The standard for a white Christmas is an inch of snow on the ground during the morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The regions most likely to have a blanket of snow on the ground this Christmas include, the Northeast, the Upper Midwest and the mountains of the West.



Northeast

With a lack of arctic air across much of the country this December, the likelihood of a white Christmas really comes down to the storm systems on Christmas Eve.

This is especially true for the Northeast, where many places like Boston and Pittsburgh have been as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for the second half of the month.

However, snow falling Sunday night and into Christmas Eve will bring snow from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

"A clipper system is forecast to race from the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Coast into Monday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

This will bring a swath of light snow accumulation from northern Michigan to Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Duff said.



Across much of the region receiving this snow, accumulations are expected to be light, with only an inch or two of accumulation. The exception will be some of the higher elevations and downwind of several of the Great Lakes.

"Snow showers and even a few heavier squalls will continue downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Monday and Monday evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis.

This is the region most likely to have several inches of snow, helping to ensure a white Christmas in parts of western and central New York.

For the rest of the Northeast, the determination of if this year's Christmas will have a blanket of snow is determined by how quickly the snow melts before Tuesday morning.

Places across Pennsylvania, the Hudson Valley and southern New England are expected to have high temperatures in the upper 30s or lower 40s for a time on Monday. Temperatures this high could melt the little bit of snow accumulated on the ground, or bring the amount of snow below an inch.

The spine of the Appalachian Mountains from western Pennsylvania to North Carolina had a little snow on the ground as of Sunday. The light snow accumulation ahead of Christmas may be enough to combat any warmer air and melting on Christmas Eve.