2018 Audi R8 Spyder Ready To Race Through Summer

Unfortunately, many think to own an exotic car means you must buy something Italian. While you could do that, if you’re looking to stand out from the crowd and be more original, the Audi R8 is a great option to consider. There aren’t too many German supercars out there, and that’s too bad considering how much of a sophisticated monster this car can be.

Even better, this is a Spyder, so while the weather’s nice and warm you can put that top down and feel the breeze. It also means hearing the 5.2-liter V10 clearly, which is one of the best sounds out there. When you put your foot down, the peak 532-horsepower really moves you. Thanks to the 7-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch transmission, all shifts are smooth and flawless.

Anyone who’s experienced Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive knows how amazing it feels, and this R8 has it. You’ll carve up backroads like a hot knife going through butter.

The lines of the Audi R8 are amazing enough you don’t need to do anything to “pretty” up the car any more. That’s why the Mythos Black Metallic paint goes perfectly since it flaunts every nip and tuck in a sophisticated way, plus it looks amazing after a polishing. Also great are the 20-inch 10-spoke wheels and massive red calipers you can see clearly.