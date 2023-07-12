2018 California bill targeted sexuality change efforts, not the Bible | Fact check

The claim: California Democrats 'are passing' a bill that would ban books opposing homosexuality, including the Bible

A June 29 Instagram video features a Christian Broadcasting Network anchor speaking about a California bill.

"A bill that would actually ban some Christian books is working its way through the California State Assembly," says the anchor. "Sponsors of Assembly Bill 2943 actually want to outlaw books that basically teach against homosexuality and gender identity."

Text above the video reads, "BIBLE BAN IN CALIFORNIA!!" while the post's caption states, "California Democrats are passing a bill that would ban books that speak against homosexuality."

The post garnered more than 900 likes in a week. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

This is not a current bill, and the post mischaracterizes what it was. The bill, which died in 2018, would've prohibited the advertisement, offering or sale of sexual orientation change efforts. It only applied to services, not goods like books.

Bill is inactive, didn't apply to books

The broadcast featured in the Instagram post aired in April 2018, according to the network's website.

The bill being discussed also isn't currently working its way through the California legislature.

AB 2943 sought to prohibit advertising, offering to sell or selling "services constituting sexual orientation change efforts" under California's Consumers Legal Remedies Act, classifying the efforts as "unlawful business practices."

The bill defines these efforts as "any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation," including "efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex."

Existing California law already prohibits mental health providers from providing these services to patients under 18.

AB 2943 was introduced and approved by the California Legislative Assembly in 2018 but was shelved by its author, California Assemblymember Evan Low, in November of that year. Low said he shelved the bill in hopes of finding consensus with religious communities that vigorously opposed the proposal, according to a 2018 article published by the Los Angeles Times

Mao Yang, legislative director for Low, told USA TODAY the 2018 bill isn't moving forward in California.

"He has not introduced a similar bill since he held AB 2943 in 2018," Yang said in an email.

Fact check: Post distorts California bill about mental health services for children

Yang also said the bill wouldn't have applied to books, such as the Bible.

"The bill makes expressly clear that it applies exclusively to commercial 'services,' not 'goods,' and thus cannot possibly under any circumstances be applied to the sale of books," said Yang.

She directed USA TODAY to a section of the bill that reads, "Courts, including in California, have recognized the practice of sexual orientation change efforts as a commercial service."

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The claim has also been debunked by PolitiFact, the Associated Press and FactCheck.org.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California bill didn't target Bible sales, died in 2018 | Fact check