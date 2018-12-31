2018 to end with gusty thunderstorms, risk of damaging winds in Tennessee Valley

The same storm producing drenching rain and pumping warm air into the eastern United States will bring gusty thunderstorms and the potential for damaging winds over the Tennessee Valley into Monday night.

Winds will generally be blowing from the same direction near the ground and at the jet stream level of the atmosphere.

When this setup occurs, the strong winds from aloft are able to make their way down to the ground.

Both thunderstorms and showers can deliver the powerful gusts, according to AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

"Thunder and lightning will not be necessary for a damaging wind gust to occur," Walker said.

Windy conditions are in store from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, northward to Kentucky.



Static SE Monday More

The greatest potential for a gust strong enough to knock down trees, cause power outages and property damage will be during or in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

"There is not a lot of support for the atmosphere to produce tornadoes in this situation, despite the strong winds in general," Walker said.

However, there is always a small chance for a severe thunderstorm to spin off a tornado.

Motorists venturing along the interstates 20, 40 and 64 will face the strongest crosswinds. Gusts may become strong enough to push lightweight vehicles off the road and flip over high-profile vehicles, such as trucks and campers.

Major cities that run the risk of damaging winds and power outages include New Orleans, Monroe and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, Tennessee; Tupelo, Columbus and Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; Paducah, Bowling Green and London, Kentucky; and Pensacola, Florida.

Along with the risk of damaging wind gusts will be brief, torrential downpours accompanying the showers and thunderstorms.

Download the free AccuWeather app to get the latest forecast and any severe weather advisories for your location.

Since the large storm is making for conditions similar to the spring or summer, any downpour has the potential to cause flash and urban flooding.

The risk of damaging winds and flooding downpours will diminish over the Tennessee Valley from west to east as drier air takes hold later Monday night.

A few locally heavy and gusty showers and thunderstorms may be found in the Southeast states on New Year's Day.

The amount of drying will be limited, however.

Showers may linger along the central Gulf coast on Tuesday to Wednesday. A new storm is forecast to spread rain northward across the Tennessee Valley from Thursday to Friday.



2018 was a record-breaking year for extreme weather events and storms. Extreme Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Reed Timmer talked to us about his top five chases of the year. He discussed some of his most dangerous experiences, what it's like to be out in the field and the moments he'll never forget.