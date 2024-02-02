The 2018 killing of man in Indy turned cold. Five years later, an arrest has been made

The investigation into the killing of a man has seen an arrest five years after the shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Indianapolis, according to police and court documents.

Genesis Penn, 30, was served an arrest warrant Jan. 30 in Marion County on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Penn has been in federal custody since 2021 for firearm and drug charges.

He is now accused of killing 23-year-old Christopher Buckhalter in December 2018.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police detectives launched the investigation after finding Buckhalter near a crashed car at Aristocrat Lane and Pineneedle Court with a gunshot wound. He died shortly later at a hospital.

A winding investigation ensued over the following years, as detailed in newly unsealed court documents, which included surveillance footage, witness interviews and cellphone records. A probable cause affidavit into the case indicates the shooting stemmed from beef over a marijuana robbery.

The investigation

Immediately after Buckhalter’s killing, police reviewed surveillance footage at Carriage House East apartments and said the video captured the gunfire. Police in the affidavit said Penn was seen leaving a white Ford Taurus in the complex’s parking lot and shooting at Buckhalter’s vehicle nearby.

Police in the affidavit noted that the angle of the bullet lodged in Buckhalter and recovered during his autopsy matched the direction the shooter fired in the video.

Several witnesses later told police that a man known as “Mr. G,” who investigators learned was Penn, was known to sell marijuana, and discussed needing a ride on the day of the shooting. They described seeing him arrive at the apartment complex where Buckhalter was shot and residents heard several gunshots.

“I hope I killed the (expletive)” A witness reported hearing the shooter say.

With that information, police continued to investigate into the early months of 2019 until the lead investigator was diagnosed with a serious illness and required an extended leave of absence and eventually retired.

The case turned cold, police wrote until another detective picked it up.

The case picks up again

The detective who picked up the case reviewed the existing file and began tracking down more witnesses. Several told police that Buckhalter had been nervous the days before the shooting, telling a few people he had robbed "the weed man." They further said Buckhalter frequently purchased from Penn.

A search warrant from Buckhalter’s phone showed he had contacted Penn multiple times in the week before the shooting, until roughly two days prior, police said in the affidavit.

Penn was taken into custody and had his first court appearance Friday morning. He did not have an attorney listed.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson can be contacted at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis cold case: Man jailed in Christopher Buckhalter killing