2018 leaves its mark in the rainfall record books across eastern, southern US

Rainfall records were shattered across the eastern and southern United States during 2018, but what led to such a persistently wet year?

The rainy weather on New Year's Eve across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic was somewhat of a fitting end to what was the wettest year on record in many locations.



Dozens of cities from the lower Mississippi Valley to the southern Atlantic Seaboard, mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley received 125-180 percent of their normal yearly rainfall in 2018.

For example, Washington, D.C., received 66.28 inches of rain last year, when 39.74 inches typically falls in the city in one year.

To put this type of rainfall in context, the average yearly rainfall in the more tropical climate of Mobile, Alabama, is 66.15 inches.



In addition to Washington, D.C., Baltimore; State College, Lancaster and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Wheeling and Charleston, West Virginia; Jackson and Lexington, Kentucky; Lynchburg, Virginia; and Asheville, Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina; are among the other cities where 2018 became the wettest year on record.

It took until the last day of 2018 for Pittsburgh to join in on the record-setting rainfall.

The 0.75 of an inch of rain that fell on New Year's Eve pushed the city's yearly total to 57.83 inches, surpassing the previous record of 57.41 inches which was set in 2004.



