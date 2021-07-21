2018 murder trial under way

Jul. 21—CATLETTSBURG — On Sept. 6, 2018, 58-year-old Ruby Childers died in a house fire on Gallagher Drive in Ashland.

Ruby was a church-going woman who was close with her family. She called her nieces just about every week, sometimes daily. She lived with her son Christopher, who suffered from some mental health problems.

The two had issues — after all, Christopher's mental health problems could strain relationships. But ultimately, she loved him.

Almost three years later, a jury in Boyd County will now have to decide whether Christopher Childers, 36, bound his mother to a chair and set the house on fire or if she died as a result of sneaking a cigarette while on oxygen.

At least those are the two theories put forward by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith and public defender Brian Hewlett. So far, two of Christopher's cousins have testified that Ruby had quit smoking a long time ago, while Hewlett contends a letter found intact in the fire from son to mother includes Christopher beseeching his mother to give up the habit.

Childers faces charges of murder and first-degree arson.

At around 2:46 a.m. on the morning of the fire, Catlettsburg Police found Childers walking along U.S. 23, according to testimony. Childers was a known quantity, according to Officer Eric Setzer. For about five years, Setzer said he talked to Childers near daily whenever he found the man fishing behind the flood wall.

But that night, Setzer said Childers acted like he didn't even know him.

Childers, according to testimony, told Officer Joe Ramey that his house was on fire and his mother was inside. He said he was walking to find help.

Dispatch advised the officers that Childers had mental health problems — Code 44 in the local dispatch lingo. So they requested an Ashland patrol unit to check it out, to see if the house was on fire. This has been a point of contention, according to Hewlett.

"If I come to the police station and say, hey, my house is on fire, do you call the fire department?" Hewlett asked both officers.

During the conversation, Childers would stare off blankly — he was acting real funny that night, according to the officers. They called for a medical unit, which took him to the hospital.

Ashland Fire fought the flames, attempting to locate Ruby Childers — according to Smith's opening statement, they didn't find her until they came across a human rib cage while investigating the fire's origin.

During the autopsy, Smith said medical examiners found Childers' legs had been bound with a purse strap and telephone cord. Her hands were too burned to determine if they'd been tied, Smith noted.

At King's Daughter Medical Center, police questioned Childers about the fire — so far, each officer at the trial has said they did not hear him confess. However, they did testify the suspect's cousin, Boyd County deputy Dusty Childers, did elicit a confession from Christopher.

According to two cousins who testified in the case, in the weeks leading up to the fire, Ruby had expressed fear about what her son might do.

While on the phone with Ruby a week before the fire, one cousin testified she had heard Christopher throw a snake skin he'd found under the house on his mother, threatening to "burn this dump hole house."

Another cousin said when she spoke to Ruby over the phone the day prior to the fire, she said Christopher had threatened to burn the house down again.

Apparently, one bone of contention in the home was Publisher's Clearing House. Christopher Childers, according to testimony, believed he'd won the Publisher's Clearing House sweepstakes, but his mother and his sister were stealing the winnings from him.

"He would be ranting and raving about it all the time," one cousin testified.

Jurors will be back in court at 8:45 a.m today to hear testimony in the case Judge John Vincent said he hopes to have wrapped up by Friday.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com