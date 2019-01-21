2018 Proved Investors Wrong About This "Dangerous" Investment -- Again

Coming into 2018, investors were excited about the prospects for the stock market. Stocks were performing well, and the promise of new set of tax laws that greatly favored corporate profits led to a big move higher for the Dow Jones Industrials (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and other top stock benchmarks.

By contrast, investors were nervous about the bond market. With the Federal Reserve having continued to raise short-term interest rates in an effort to normalize monetary policy, many feared that those rising rates would work their way toward longer-maturity bonds, potentially producing massive price declines that many bond investors had never seen before.

Person jumping between two cliffs in front of a sunset, with numbers 2018 on the left and 2019 on the right. More

Image source: Getty Images.

As things turned out, though, the bond market yet again gave investors a positive surprise. Bonds didn't manage to avoid modest losses, but they nevertheless topped the performance of the stock market.

BND Total Return Price Chart More

BND Total Return Price data by YCharts.

Another down-and-up year for bonds

Near the start of 2018, returns from the bond market played out just about exactly how investors had foreseen. January led to a huge run higher for stocks, but expectations for faster growth sent long-term bond yields higher, sending the price of longer-maturity bonds lower. By the spring, some exchange-traded funds tracking bonds had seen losses of 5% or more -- even when you consider the interest income that those ETFs had generated along the way. Even broader-based bond investments like Vanguard Total Bond Market (NASDAQ: BND), which holds a mix of short- and long-term bonds from a variety of different issuers, showed declines for the year.

By early fall, things looked quite ugly for the bond market. Stocks were up more than 10% as of early October as economic growth accelerated, but the Fed seemed hell-bent to keep boosting interest rates, sending bond prices lower still and yields to their highest levels in years.