2018 US New Year's Eve forecast: Rain, snow may threaten festivities in East; Cold air to dominate West

An active weather pattern is likely to set up across the eastern United States to close out 2018, while much of the West could turn out dry but cold.

"Many celebrators across the eastern half of the country may contend with some wet weather while the West faces winterlike cold to start the New Year," AccuWeather Long Range Meteorologist Max Vido said.

Stormy weather pattern to close out 2018 across eastern United States

A barrage of storms will put the final icing on the cake to what has been one of the wettest years on record for many eastern U.S. cities.

Three storms could sweep across the Eastern states within the final five days of this year. The final one of these could occur right around New Year's.

Enough cold air could bring a swath of snow from the Upper Midwest to parts of the Great Lakes. A mix of rain and snow may set up from parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley to the mid-Atlantic, while mainly rain falls father south to the Gulf Coast.

While it is too soon to determine the potential for severe thunderstorms across the Deep South, any heavier downpours could lead to flooding problems given the amount of rainfall possible from the previous two storms.

"The onset of precipitation will be critical for outdoor celebrations and firework shows that thousands of Americans will be attending," Vido said.

The first of these three possible storms will impact the region on Friday. The second storm is expected to move across the region over the weekend.

Slippery roads and slow travel will be possible where the snow and ice sets up. Travel may also be slowed by heavier downpours to the south with wet conditions bringing the risk of hydroplaning.

The wet weather could linger into New Year's Day and impact some of the college football bowl games. This includes anyone tailgating prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.



The ball drops during the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.





Early indications are that temperatures across the Northeast will not be as cold as last year.

New York's Times Square had one of its coldest ball drops on record last year with a midnight temperature of 9 degrees Fahrenheit. This made it the second coldest New Year's Eve on record in the city.