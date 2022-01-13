2018 Walmart shooting death: Jury selection to begin Tuesday in Kayla Giles' murder trial

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the case of Kayla Giles, who is accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband in an Alexandria Walmart parking lot in 2018.

Louisiana Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau and defense attorney George Higgins III spent less than an hour in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard's chamber to settle details on calling and questioning potential jurors.

Back in open court, Beard said the selection of 12 jurors and two alternates is expected to last through the week. Testimony should begin on Jan. 24.

Giles was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Sept. 8, 2018, shooting at the Coliseum Boulevard store.

Thomas Coutee Jr., 30, died at the scene.

A look back: Wife served court order before deadly Louisiana Walmart shooting

More: Officials: Kayla Giles home 'intentionally set' on fire; complaint seeks protective order

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 2018 shooting: Jury selection in Kayla Giles' murder trial starts soon