2018 – The Year in Pictures

At the center of a tumultuous year for the United States and the world stood President Trump. As an investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign’s ties to the Russian government heated up, Trump contended with a slew of challenges, from mass shootings to a summit with North Korean dictator to the nomination of his second justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Beyond Trump, the nation coped with natural disasters and the loss of beloved figures from the world of politics and entertainment, but the government shutdown that capped 2018 suggested that the president would remain the primary focus of the year to come.

Relive the stories that defined 2018 with some the year’s best photos handpicked by our editors. Conflict, politics, jubilation, tragedy and a look at the brave and the bold are among our selections from the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Getty Images.

Video produced by Sam Matthews

See the rest of our 2018 year-end features >>>

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.