Will 2019 Be Amazon's Dividend Debut?

E-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has earned the top spot in the stock universe, with its market capitalization moving above those of some of its biggest rivals in the tech space, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Even though Amazon stock suffered punishing declines during the last part of the year, it nevertheless saw solid gains in 2018, easily outperforming the losses from the broader stock market.

Yet Amazon has thus far failed to do something that Microsoft and Apple have done for years: pay its shareholders a dividend. Amazon has been content to reinvest all of its cash flow back into its business, but some believe that the stock might do better if it joined the trend toward paying dividends. Below, we'll look more closely to see if 2019's the right time for Amazon to make its dividend debut.

Stats on Amazon

Metric Current Stat Net income, last 12 months $8.90 billion Free cash flow, last 12 months $13.36 billion Earnings per share, last 12 months $17.85 Earnings growth from full-year 2017 194%

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Why Amazon should pay a dividend

Tech start-ups are slow to pay dividends. It takes time for these capital-intensive companies to hit their stride, and with so much well-established competition in the tech arena, being premature to return capital to shareholders can result in failing to catch up to one's rivals. That strategy has served Amazon well over the past 20 years, allowing it to take full advantage of strong periods while surviving the inevitable downturns that proved fatal for many of Amazon's weaker counterparts elsewhere in the industry.

But now, Amazon has seen parts of its business reach full maturity. The e-commerce giant's operating cash flow has skyrocketed, rising from less than $5.5 billion five years ago to nearly $26.7 billion over the past 12 months.

AMZN Cash from Operations (TTM) Chart More

AMZN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts.

Net income also soared last year, in part because of the beneficial impacts of lower corporate tax rates. After years of dealing with criticism for its minimal attention to its bottom line, Amazon now is consistently profitable and has been growing its earnings dramatically.

Will Amazon need the cash?

That said, Amazon has always found ways to put cash to work, and paying a dividend would take money away from other uses. Lately, it's worked hard to get its balance sheet back in order after its monumental $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market back in 2017. That purchase reversed three years of efforts to pay down debt, leaving the company with long-term debt of almost $25 billion. Continuing efforts to repay borrowings are likely to continue, especially with interest rates on the rise and the possibility that Amazon will want to make further strategic acquisitions in the future.