The 2019 Audi e-tron Has an EPA-Rated Electric Range of 204 Miles

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 4/4/19: The e-tron's official EPA-rated electric driving range is 204 miles. That is lower than competitors such as the Jaguar I-Pace, which is rated at 234 miles of range, and the Tesla Model X Long Range, which has a range of 295 miles. Audi says it made a choice not to maximize range, and noted that the e-tron maintains a 12 percent battery reserve that's meant to prolong battery life. U.S. deliveries of the first e-tron units will begin in May.

For the last six years, we've seen what a recently formed electric car company led by an eccentric billionaire can do in the electric-vehicle space, but only recently have the established luxury automakers collectively determined that building dedicated electric cars is a worthwhile endeavor. First was Jaguar's impressive I-Pace, which went on sale in the United States earlier this year. And come the second quarter of next year, the 2019 Audi e-tron SUV will join the e-party, too. Until now, we've only seen it wearing camo, but with the wraps officially off, we've got lots of information about the first of many electrified products Audi plans to introduce in the next six years.

Some important stuff right away: The e-tron is a mid-size five-seat crossover that utilizes a heavily modified version of Audi's MLB modular platform. The vehicle stretches 193 inches in length, 76.3 inches wide, and 65.5 inches tall, making it a little bit smaller in each dimension than Audi’s new Q8 flagship SUV and five inches shorter and narrower than the Tesla Model X.

The e-tron's long, 115.1-inch wheelbase makes room for a two-tier battery pack that itself measures seven and a half feet long, more than five feet wide, and over a foot deep. The 95-kWh battery pack uses 36 individual shoe-box-size cells protected by a lattice structure, an aluminum tray beneath the vehicle, and ancillary safety systems. Audi did not release the official curb weight of the e-tron, but the battery system alone weighs 1543 pounds. Audi claims that, whatever it weighs, the mass is distributed approximately 50/50 front and rear, and that the center of gravity is several centimeters below that of conventional SUVs.

We do know that the e-tron is powered by two asynchronous motors-a 181-hp motor for the front axle and a 221-hp unit for the rear. Most driving is done using just the rear motor, but the front axle can be engaged within milliseconds, according to Audi. The e-tron's Drive Select system features seven driving modes that Audi claims range from "comfortable, though efficient" to "distinctively sporty." The e-tron's electric Quattro all-wheel-drive system can actuate torque predictively to each axle, based on weather and road surface or whenever the driver requests more power than the rear motor can supply. As an electric car, maximum torque can be reached pretty much instantaneously-in less than 250 milliseconds, Audi says-although unlike the Tesla Model X, the e-tron won't generate too many eye-popping performance headlines: its 5.5-second zero-to-60-mph time is brisk if not outright quick, and it tops out at a prudent 124 mph.

Certain driving modes affect how high the e-tron rides upon its suspension, which utilizes multilink setups front and rear plus standard air springs that can lift the vehicle 1.4 inches in its off-road setting and another 0.6 inches higher still in Raise mode. At higher speeds, the e-tron can automatically lower to decrease drag. Total height adjustment range between its lowest and highest settings is 3 inches.