The U.S. budget deficit rose to $866.8 billion through the first 10 months of the fiscal year, up 27% from the same period in 2018, the Treasury Department said Monday. The deficit for all of 2018 totaled $779 billion — and was the largest since 2012.

From October through July, receipts totaled $2.86 trillion, up 3.4% from the same period last year, while outlays rose 8% to $3.73 trillion.

The Treasury Department projects that the full-year deficit will edge past $1 trillion.





