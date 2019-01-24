2019 Editors' Choice Awards: The Best Trucks, SUVs, and Vans

From Car and Driver

Over the course of the previous year, the editors here at Car and Driver have had the pleasure-and yes, sometimes, even the pain-of having driven and tested hundreds of vehicles. From this wide array of contenders, we have selected our 2019 Editors' Choice for trucks, crossovers, and SUVs. We consider these to be the best pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs for 2019, and we recommend the following vehicles to buyers who are shopping in each of the categories as outlined below.

How did we determine the winners? First off, the winners of our 10Best Trucks and SUVs for 2019 automatically earn a spot on the list. Then we chose the rest using a wide range of criteria: the results from our Buyer’s Guide in-depth testing, how a vehicle performed at our test track, with some old-fashioned subjective desirability thrown in for good measure. If you're shopping for a vehicle in 2019, then allow us-automotive experts with strong car knowledge-to give you some suggestions.

Crossovers and SUVs

As the American consumer's appetite for high-riding vehicles continues, the competition among crossovers and SUVs continues to be white hot. This broad category runs the gamut from tiny subcompact crossovers to gargantuan full-size SUVs. Luckily, we've driven them all and assembled our picks for the best crossovers and the best SUVs for 2019. Whether you need two rows or three, space for cargo or room for the family, are on a budget or looking for luxury flash, there's something here for every buyer.

Subcompact Crossovers and SUVs





Compact Crossovers and SUVs





Mid-size Crossovers and SUVs





Large Crossovers and SUVs

Hybrids and Electric Vehicles

Pickup Trucks

Few vehicles can match the comprehensive capability and universal utility of pickup trucks. The mid-size models are easier to live with and cheaper to fuel than the full-size and heavy-duty variants. However, the latter are available with roomier cabins and extraordinary towing power. From tradesman tool to off-road warrior to bling machine, there's a truck for pretty much everyone. The following are our selections for the best pickup trucks for 2019.

Full-size Pickup Trucks

Midsize Pickup Trucks

Minivans and Vans

In a market dominated by three-row crossovers and full-size SUVs, the van-mini or otherwise-is about as popular as the flip phone. However, these underrated vehicles have unrivaled passenger space and abundant cargo volume, which makes them tremendous travel companions. They're also packed with the latest driver-assistance technology, contemporary infotainment options, and numerous innovative features. Likewise, the commercial vans are chock-full of modern features, incredibly versatile, and infinitely useful. Below are our picks for best minivans and vans for 2019.

Minivans





Full-size and City Vans





