2019 Ford Ranger truck buyers want custom design, sexy 'black package'

In response to demand from its new 2019 Ford Ranger buyers, Ford Motor Co. has introduced an all-new "Black Appearance Package" for a third custom option to highlight personal style.

"The Ranger is hot right now," said Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager. "Trucks and personalization go together like Brooks & Dunn."

Or, for those who don't know the country duo, much like baseball and springtime.

"Everyone wants to make the truck theirs," Levine said early Monday.

More than two of every three Ranger midsize pickups is being sold with special options, either the "Sport Appearance Package" that adds special wheels and magnetic gray-painted accents, or the "Chrome Appearance Package" with bright chrome wheels and chrome body accents, Ford said in its release.

The Dearborn-based automaker sold 5,052 Rangers in the first two months of this year after bringing the Ranger back to North America after years of being sold only overseas. Initial interest was so strong that Ford said in January factory workers in its Wayne, Michigan, plant would be putting in overtime to fulfill demand.

It put Ford back into a burgeoning segment led by Toyota's Tacoma but that will be heating up with entry in the market soon of the 2019 Jeep Gladiator. The segment also includes Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline and Nissan Frontier.

The new Black Appearance Package offers a third, sexy path with an "aggressive look with a black grille, running boards, accented wheels" and "body colors like Hot Pepper Red and Lightning Blue," Ford said.

The latest package is available as an option for $1,995 (excludes taxes) and can be ordered at dealers now, with deliveries targeted to begin in early summer.

“Ranger customers are choosing the option that best fits their adventures,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, in the official announcement. “Having the right gear matters and so does the right look. The Black Appearance Package adds aggressive style to the adventures our customers embark on.”

The Ranger starts at about $24,300.

The vehicle began shipping to dealers around the U.S. and Canada in January.

The Ranger, praised for its affordability and maneuverability, has room for up to five people plus their gear. It's built with a steel frame backbone, a 10-speed automatic transmission and includes an 8-inch touch screen.

Alexa in cars

In another development, Ford announced Monday it will be partnering with Amazon to provide a new Alexa in-car voice command system in Ford vehicles through the Microsoft SYNC 3 AppLink. The U.S. and Europe launch is expected later this year, with India to get the service by 2020, Ford said.

