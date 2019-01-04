The 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Manual Falls Just Shy of Sports-Sedan Legitimacy

From Car and Driver

What is the car's mission, and how well does it execute it? It's one of the most important questions we ask of a new vehicle. Genesis teed up its all-new G70 sedan to compete head-on with BMW's 3-series, betting that loudly bogeying the German elephant in the entry-luxury space would confer legitimacy on its first true sports sedan.

So far, the Genesis G70 has done more than shoulder its way into the conversation on brazen shot calling alone. After testing the 365-hp, rear-drive 3.3T and sampling all the G70 variants, we named the entire lineup to our 2019 10Best Cars list. Overall, it's a successful entry in a segment of which we're particularly fond. The version reviewed here, the only G70 with a manual transmission, should be the one to grab driving enthusiasts by the clutch pedal, the one that truly validates the brand's freshman sports-sedan effort.

Instead, it feels more like a checked box. Whether the stick-shift G70 exists because Genesis believes a manual-transmission option adds allure to a sporty car or to preemptively deflect whiny complaints from self-righteous internet commenters and car reviewers bemoaning the extinction of stick shifts from sports sedans, it fails to elevate the driving experience over its automatic-transmission siblings.

The restriction of the six-speed manual to the rear-wheel-drive, four-cylinder G70 sets things off on the wrong foot. Generally well behaved, the 252-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four simply is far less thrilling than the available 365-hp twin-turbocharged V-6. And no one will equate the four-pot's blenderlike tenor with that of a true performance engine-or even that of a turbo four from a more established engine crafter such as Honda, BMW, or Alfa Romeo.

Performance is adequate, although in acceleration the G70 lags behind even the outgoing four-cylinder 3-series with an automatic transmission. It achieves 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, and the quarter-mile goes by in 15.1 seconds (at 93 mph). The available 2.0-liter turbo four in Honda's Accord Sport makes an identical 252 horsepower and, backed by a six-speed manual, can send that mainstream four-door to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 14.7. The Accord's weight-it's roughly 300 pounds lighter-doesn't explain the difference, and the fact that the Honda is powering the front wheels seriously hinders its ability for a speedy launch. Comparisons between the four-cylinder G70 and the six-cylinder model are even less flattering. The 365-hp G70 is nearly two full seconds quicker to 60 mph (at 4.7 seconds) and reaches the quarter-mile 1.8 seconds sooner (while traveling 13 mph faster).

