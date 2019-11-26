The 2019 Global Education Summit Focused on The Future of Education with Sharing From Diverse Perspectives

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25th, the 2019 Global Education Summit (hereinfater "GES 2019") kicked off in Beijing. The summit is jointly organized by the China Development Research Foundation, Beijing Normal University, Tencent, GSV(Global Silicon Valley), New Oriental Education & Technology Group, and TAL Education Group, with academic cooperation support from Arizona State University (ASU) and the participation of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Themed "Education for All", the Summit focused on core topics including "Exploring a Common Future", "Education and Science", "School and Society" and the "Sustainable Development of Global Education." Speakers such as Li Wei, the Director of the CPPCC Population, Resources and Environment Committee & President of China Development Research Foundation, Dzingai Mutumbuka, the First Education and Culture Minster of Zimbabwe, Lu Xin, President of the Chinese Society of Vocational and Technical Education & Former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Education, Dong Qi, President of Beijing Normal University, Lu Mai, Vice Preisdent of China Development Research Foundation, Carl Wieman, Nobel Laureate in Physics, Jordan Naidoo, Director of UNESCO "Education 2030" Agenda Cooperation and Coordination Bureau, Richard Culatta, Former Director of Education, Science and Technology Department of the U.S. Ministry of Education, Yu Minhong, Chairman of New Oriental Education and Technology Group, Zhang Bangxin, Founder & CEO of TAL Education Group, Bai Yunfeng, Co-Founder & President of TAL Education Group, Shi Ke, Senior Vice President of New Oriental Education and Technology Group, Yu Haiyang, Director & General Manager of Tencent Investment, and more than 200 others guests from academic, political and business communities around the globe gathered together to carry out in-depth dialogues and discussions regarding significant issues such as exploring education for a common future, combined innovation of education and Science, coordinated operation of education systems, lifelong learning system construction and sustainable development of global education with a view to approaching future education development trends.

Future-oriented joint exploration

How to facilitate future-oriented development in education was one of the core topics of GES 2019. At the opening ceremony, a number of guests expressed the idea that one of the goals of education exploration for a common future is to faciltate equal access to education. Only by facilitating equal access to education and achieving inclusive education can we promote the construction of an open, inclusive and mutual learning environment so as to help build a community with shared future for mankind.

Li Wei delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit. According to Li, in the future society will impose higher requirements on education in terms of talent development, education equality and openness. In future societies there will be urgent and strong demands for education system reform, which can be deemed a significant topic during the development process of human society.

Regarding the development direction of future education, Lu Xin delivered a speech themed "future education: reform, structure, quality". According to Lu, national strategies, science and technology development, education planning and talent demands have specified the development direction of future education. China has completed the construction of the largest higher education and vocational education system around the globe, but education is not only a matter of magnitude. More importantly, it is a matter of structure, because high-quality education will fail to find a foothold without a scientific structure. In the midst of ten major reforms resulting from new generation information technology, structural reforms and connections with science and technology, progress will be carried out in ten aspects for the purpose of future education development. In a nutshell, "future education development is a historic process where reform and innovation will be continuously carried out, a process where supply side structural reform will be deeply improved, and a process where the above two will be synchronously implemented and quality of education of various levels and types will be enhanced. It will serve as the logical starting point of education modernization and the foothold of objectives".