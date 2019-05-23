2019 Honda CR-V Recalled for Randomly Deploying Airbags

From Car and Driver

At least three people have been injured from the inadvertent deployment of a driver's-side airbag in the 2019 Honda CR-V.

Honda says warning signs of a problem are the airbag warning light, steering wheel controls not responding, or the horn beeping randomly.

The fix will be available starting in July.

Owners of some brand-new Honda CR-V models have driver's-side airbags that can deploy without warning or not deploy in a crash, according to the automaker and filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A total of 118,598 cars in the U.S. are affected.

These specific 2019 CR-V models, built between October 3, 2018, and April 1, 2019, have a problem with their airbag wiring harnesses, which are routed around the steering wheel's metal core. In a manufacturing defect that Honda has spotted and corrected on the production line, rough metal edges, or burrs, can cause the harnesses to short-circuit.

Photo credit: Honda More

Honda says the horn may sound randomly, switches and buttons on the steering wheel might not work, the airbag light could illuminate, or the steering-wheel airbag either might not deploy in a crash or could deploy in the driver's face while driving. Honda said it knows of at least six unintended airbag deployments-and of these, three injuries-since it first discovered the problem during manufacturing in January. A total of 41 warranty claims and another 20 owner complaints have surfaced through mid-May, Honda said.

The recall will begin in July. Dealers will replace the wiring harnesses and install a protective cover on the steering wheel's core. Since late January, Honda had the supplier, Autoliv, change its manufacturing process to "eliminate the potential" for any rough edges. If you notice any of the wonky electrical symptoms above, contact your dealer right away.

