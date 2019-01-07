2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Is Just That: A Careful Evolution of Lambo's Baby Supercar

From Car and Driver

If there's anything Lamborghini's entry-level sports car, the Huracán, didn't need, it's more power. When the regular-grade model debuted for 2015 with 602 horsepower, it posted a scorching 2.5-second zero-to-60-mph time in our testing. Later, the higher-performance Huracán Performante, with 631 ponies galloping from its upgraded 5.2-liter V-10 engine, chopped that time down to 2.3 seconds. And so of course the updated-for-2019 Huracán gets . . . more power. The "base" model has had its V-10 boosted to the same 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque (up from 413) as the Performante and the recently released Huracán Spyder convertible.

That power bump aside, Lamborghini focused its refresh of the Huracán coupe on details such as the electronic chassis aids, aspects of the styling, and an improved interior. Moving from the most apparent changes to the least, let's start with the exterior. A new front bumper, rear bumper, and side intake grace the Huracán's wedged, angular shape. Both front and rear, the 2019 model features more horizontal elements than before, while the rear in particular takes on a rawer look inspired by the Huracán race car's open, nearly bumperless back end. Lamborghini also moved the exhaust outlets higher on the car's tail, so that exhaust gases now exit from either side of the license plate holder. The toning aside, the Huracán remains unmistakably a product of Sant'Agata.

Inside, a new 8.4-inch touchscreen on the center console augments what previously was the only large display in the Huracán's cabin, its digital gauge cluster. (There also was a smaller screen on the dashboard to the right of the steering wheel, but it could only provide cursory information such as engine parameters and the like.) Gone is the Audi MMI–style infotainment control knob and menu shortcut button, which used to live on the center console where the new touchscreen is located. The new screen should make it easier for the passenger to access and manipulate key infotainment functions, and it seriously declutters the Huracán's dashboard area. The display's haptic feedback for user inputs is a nice touch, as is its Apple CarPlay integration.

Photo credit: Lamborghini More

From the screen, the driver can switch between the Lamborghini's various drive modes. Strada (street) can be changed out for Sport or the Corsa track setting. The computer brain that manages the vehicle parameters affected by those drive modes is said to be second-generation relative to that in the original Huracán. Lamborghini claims this results in better, quicker responses and management of things such as the electronically adaptive dampers, new rear-wheel-steering function, and four-wheel torque vectoring (our guess is that the rear axle features mechanical torque vectoring, whereas the front axle uses selective brake inputs to help siphon engine torque between the left and right front wheels).

Other 2019 Huracán updates likely to go unnoticed by onlookers include the restyled body's improved aerodynamic efficiency and added downforce, new wheel designs, and a few new Evo-specific trim specifications for the interior. But then again, we didn't think there was anything wrong with the Huracán as it sat, so we're glad Lamborghini's changes are, ahem, evolutionary-and, oh, what the hell, the extra power can't hurt, either.

