The New 2019 Mazda 3 Is Considerably More Expensive Than Before

From Car and Driver

The redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 is making moves upmarket, and that's reflected in its significantly higher pricing. Compared with its predecessor, the new car's base price is $2905 higher, starting at $21,895 for the Mazda 3 sedan with six-speed automatic transmission. A fully loaded 3 hatchback with all-wheel drive can top $30,000, if only just, at $30,390.

The higher price is only part of the story, however, as Mazda has completely revised the 3's trim-level structure. There will only be one engine choice at first, a 2.5-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder with 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque; a version of this engine was previously available on the 3's higher trims, with a less powerful 155-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder as standard. Skyactiv-X, Mazda's compression-ignition-capable engine, will join the lineup later.

Instead of the familiar Sport, Touring, and Grand Touring models, Mazda is switching to base, Select (sedan only), Preferred, and Premium trims. Opting for the hatchback body style costs $1000 for most models (it's $1600 for the base model), while all-wheel drive is a $1400 upgrade on most trims. The only way to get the six-speed manual transmission is to opt for the front-wheel-drive 3 hatchback in its Premium trim, which offers the stick-shift as a no-cost option for $28,395.

Photo credit: Mazda More

Standard features on the base 3 sedan ($21,895) include:

16-inch wheels

Cloth seats

8.8-inch infotainment screen

The sedan's Select trim ($23,495) and the hatchback's base trim ($24,495) add features such as:

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Leatherette upholstery

Automatic dual-zone climate control

Keyless entry and push-button start

i-Activsense active-safety features

18-inch wheels

The Preferred trim ($25,095) gains:

12-speaker Bose audio system

Power driver's seat

Heated front seats

The top Premium trim ($27,395) adds features such as:

Head-up display

Leather seats

LED headlights and taillights

Sunroof

The only stand-alone options are three premium paint colors: $200 for Snowflake White Pearl Mica, $300 for Machine Gray Metallic, and $595 for Soul Red Crystal. The 2019 Mazda 3 will go on sale in March.

('You Might Also Like',)