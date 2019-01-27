Reviewing cars is a weird game. One minute you're in a 550-hp Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the next you're driving a 186-hp 2019 Mazda 3 sedan, and then the day closes out with a custom, 427-hp 1995 Porsche 911 restomod by Gunther Werks. Aside from all three being gasoline-powered vehicles, there doesn't appear to be much in common between the three. But going from one to the other in the span of a day reveals a shared obsession with fine tuning the little things.

Since this is the Mazda 3 review, we'll try to avoid discussing Porsches. The new 3 is filled with examples of places where its engineers and designers anguished over things most owners won't immediately notice but will certainly appreciate-even if they can't put their finger on why they like the car, which is ironic because it's their fingers that get the attention.