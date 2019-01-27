The Mazda 3 Shows a Porsche-Like Obsession to the Details

From Car and Driver

Reviewing cars is a weird game. One minute you're in a 550-hp Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the next you're driving a 186-hp 2019 Mazda 3 sedan, and then the day closes out with a custom, 427-hp 1995 Porsche 911 restomod by Gunther Werks. Aside from all three being gasoline-powered vehicles, there doesn't appear to be much in common between the three. But going from one to the other in the span of a day reveals a shared obsession with fine tuning the little things.

Since this is the Mazda 3 review, we'll try to avoid discussing Porsches. The new 3 is filled with examples of places where its engineers and designers anguished over things most owners won't immediately notice but will certainly appreciate-even if they can't put their finger on why they like the car, which is ironic because it's their fingers that get the attention. In the 3, Mazda went to the effort to make all of the 3's switchgear feel cohesive. Each button offers the same tactility and reacts like the others. The knobs for the climate-control system, the audio volume, and the infotainment controller (Mazda calls it the Commander) all feel the same and turn with similar resistance. While the subtleties of the clicks might not be immediately apparent to customers, these small things add up to a difference. The cumulative effect is that the 3's interior exudes a quality similar to that of high-end audio equipment or cars that costs tens of thousands more than the new 3's $21,895 base price.

The New 3's Thoughtful Trappings

What will be obvious to potential buyers are the quality materials and the clean, simplified interior design. Large analog gauges flank a digital speedometer that mimics an analog gauge. An optional head-up display projects clear info onto the windshield, replacing the lame gunsight reflective display on the outgoing 3 that folded out of the top of the instrument binnacle and showed your speed in fuzzy numbers. The HVAC controls appear to have been borrowed from Audi, and the steering wheel looks like it came out of a BMW. A new 8.8-inch screen is standard on every model and sits on the dashboard, canted toward the driver. In the previous-generation car, the infotainment screen could be operated as a touchscreen or by the central controller. Now, it's out of reach and entirely operated by the larger console-mounted knob. A volume knob sits next to the Commander interface; pushing it to the left or right lets you skip to the next song or station, another touch shared with Audi. The infotainment's menu structure is logical, responses are quick, and each individual function gets an explanation and a graphic that, for example, patiently explains that the Bose Centerpoint feature is how you adjust the surround sound.

