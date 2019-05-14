Mazda Is Bringing More Units of the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition to the U.S.

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 5/14/19: Three months after the 500 cars allocated for the U.S. sold out in a manner of hours, Mazda has announced that an additional 143 units from the 30th Anniversary's 3000-car worldwide run will be brought to the States. Mazda says the 143 units will be made available to fans that were put on the waitlist after the initial 500 cars were spoken for.

UPDATE 2/7/19: Just over four hours after the Miata 30th Anniversary's order books opened up, all 500 units bound for the United States have already been sold!

The year 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the brilliant Mazda MX-5 Miata sports car, and Mazda is celebrating with the reveal of a zesty special edition at the Chicago auto show. In fact, the original Miata made its global debut at the 1989 Chicago show, making the launch of this new version at this year's show even more poignant. Mazda says the car represents "30 years of endless gratitude" to the enthusiastic fans of the Miata and "commemorates all the milestones and important people" from the car's "special journey." You could say that the special edition is for fans who feel like they have been friends with the Miata forever.

Aptly named the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition, the car features one of the only things that Miata fans across the world have been clamoring for since the introduction of the current ND generation: more color. The new Racing Orange paint was developed specifically for the 30th Anniversary Edition Miata, and Mazda says it "represents sunrise and anticipation" and "evokes the breaking dawn of an exciting new day." The brakes are painted in the same hue, and there are Racing Orange accents on the doors, the dashboard, the air vents, the shifter, and the piping and stitching of the seats.

Photo credit: Mazda More

In addition to the Vitamin C color scheme, the 30th Anniversary Edition gets a set of 17-inch Rays ZE40 forged aluminum wheels that were specially developed for the Miata and are based on the wheels found on the MX-5 Cup race car. New Alcantara trim is applied in place of leather to the door panels, the dashboard, and the Recaro seats. Also, each 30th Anniversary Edition Miata will get a badge, located on the driver's-side quarter-panel ahead of the rear wheel, that denotes the serial number of the car.

Mazda made no mechanical changes to the Miata for this special edition, and that's fine with us. The Miata already is one of our favorite cars on the market, and it was made even better for the 2019 model year with the addition of a new, higher-revving engine. The 30th Anniversary Edition model is based on the sporty Club trim level (specifically, the Club with the BBS/Brembo/Recaro package), which adds performance features such as Bilstein dampers and a limited-slip diff. Curiously, the 30th Anniversary Edition also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, something absent from standard 2019 Miatas.