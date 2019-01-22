The Mercedes-Benz E-class, in its current W213 generation, has evolved from a stronghold of staid opulence to encompass an impressive range of excellence. Our preferences naturally skew to the sportier Mercedes-AMG versions, which for 2019 are highlighted by a trio of new E53 models powered by the equally fresh, high-tech Mercedes straight-six. While sedan and convertible configurations also are available, it is the E53 coupe that excels as the E-class's premier grand tourer.