The 2019 Money Moves To Make For Your Zodiac Sign

The new year is just around the corner, and many of us are probably starting to think about the money moves we want to make in 2019.

The financial forecast for 2019 may bring us some surprising twists and turns as Uranus (the planet of radical change) moves back into financially savvy Taurus on March 7, where it will stay until April 26, 2026. With Taurus being a sign that loves stability (and money), having a planet like Uranus in it for the next seven years will push us to think very differently in terms of how we earn and manage our cash. For some of us, this may mean earning our money by non-traditional means or placing less of a value on certain forms of material wealth, like flashy, expensive things.

However, with Jupiter, the planet of abundance and good fortune, at home in Sagittarius until December 2, 2019; many of us should not only find more opportunities to make money but opportunities to see that money increase.

Of course, responsible Saturn in Capricorn (along with a few game-changing eclipses on the Cancer-Capricorn axis) will be on hand to make sure that we’re focused on our financial security and saving for a rainy day.

Take a look at your financial horoscope for 2019 to find out what your sign can expect.

Aries With the big moves that you’ll be making in your career, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to make the big money too. However, with unstable Uranus in Taurus sitting in your money zone, you’ll have to be sure that you’re not spending your money as fast as you make it, as you could be faced with some unexpected expenses or financial dry spells. Uranus will be pushing you to redefine what you value in terms of your resources, your self-worth, and getting what you want. The good news is that the changes you make will set you up for life. More

Taurus Things are looking up for you financially in 2019 thanks to expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, especially if you’re married or in a long-term partnership, as your partner will experience some major growth in their income which could contribute to your financial security. Though if you’re single, you could still experience a windfall too; either by way of tax or insurance pay out, an inheritance, a return on a financial investment, a loan, or a hefty commission. If you do receive a loan or an increase in your credit line, watch that you don’t borrow and spend more than you can afford to pay back. More

Gemini With the eclipses and responsible Saturn activating your financial sector, there’s a chance that you could score an opportunity to make more money, but you’ll have to stay on top of your cash. If debt has been an issue, you’ll find yourself working to pay it off while looking to ways that you can invest or make your money work better for you. If you share financial obligations with someone else and you’ve been paying more than your fair share, you may need to have some tough conversations about cash and responsibility. It’s time to heal your wounds around scarcity. More

Cancer Things may have seemed a bit unstable for you financially because you were experiencing instability with your career. However, you can expect your financial forecast to improve as your career outlook improves too. Some Cancers could receive a raise in pay courtesy of a new gig or a step up where they are currently. Still, your financial outlook will depend on how much you value yourself and the skills you’re bringing to the table. Look to 2019 to provide you with some teachable moments on the importance of knowing your worth and asking for what you’re worth with confidence. More