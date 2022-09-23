2019 murder investigation complete, leads to two arrests

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide cold case unit recently concluded a 2019 murder investigation that led to the arrests of Shawn Donzell Bossard and Jeff Lorenzo Herring Jr.

Action News Jax first broke the news back on Nov. 23, 2019. In the early morning hours, patrol officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 2800 Flanders St. after ShotSpotter picked up the sound of gunfire around 4 a.m.

As patrol units arrived, a search of the area led to officers finding a man suffering from a gunshot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

JSO’s homicide and crime scene unit gathered evidence from the scene, and the neighborhood was canvassed. There was little information to go on.

However, assigned detectives didn’t give up on the case, and their investigation continued for nearly three years.

As a result of the relentless work, they arrested the two suspects:

Shawn Donzell Bossard

- Black/ Male

- 27 years old

- Current mug attached

Jeffery Lorenzo Herring, Jr.

- Black / Male

- 28 years old

- No mug available

Bossard was already in the pre-trial detention facility on unrelated crimes. He was charged additionally with murder in the second degree in the shooting death of the victim in this case.

In a recent statement, JSO said that “an arrest warrant was obtained for Herring for the murder in the 2nd degree as well. He was subsequently located in Leon County, Florida and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.”

Herring is awaiting extradition back to Duval County.

