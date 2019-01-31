2019 Mutual Fund Guide: Profit from These Trends

Funds are lowering expense ratios -- and more than ever are free. Here's how to take advantage of this changing landscape.

Change is inevitable, as Benjamin Disraeli, the 19th-century British prime minister, once said. He was talking about society. But it's also true in the nearly $16 trillion world of mutual funds--and we're not just talking about recent gyrations in the financial markets. Take the past year. For the first time in history, mom-and-pop investors can invest in free mutual funds. The four funds, all Fidelity index funds, charge no annual fees. "I used to say expense ratios can't get to zero," says Sean Collins, chief economist at the Investment Company Institute, "and I've had to change my tune."

The drop in expense ratios is just one of many shifts under way in the mutual fund industry. Other trends include lower investment minimums, reduced sales loads, an explosion of quantitative strategies, and the ongoing flow of assets out of actively managed funds and into index funds. All told, the mutual fund world has become extremely competitive. Says Brian Hogan, head of Fidelity's investment product solutions and innovation division: "The pace of change is accelerating. If we don't disrupt what we're doing, someone else will."

We'll highlight the biggest developments in the fund world today and give advice, where possible, on how best to navigate them. Change is constant. When it comes to mutual funds, that's been good for investors so far.

1. Ever-lower fees

It's now a well-worn investing mantra: Fund fees eat into your investment returns. As a result, for several years now investors have been dumping their high-cost actively managed mutual funds for low-cost index mutual funds and ETFs (more on that later). In large part, that's why mutual fund expense ratios have dropped 40% since 2000, from an average of 0.99%, or 99 cents for every $100 invested, to 0.59% in 2017, the Investment Company Institute says.

That trend will continue. Consulting firm PwC predicts that fees for actively managed funds will fall by another 20% by 2025. Expense ratios for index funds will drop more, by 21%. "Where does it stop?" asks ICI's Collins. "Are we going to see a world where fund advisers are offering to pay to subsidize expense ratios? I don't think we really know at this point."

At Vanguard, the industry low-fee standard bearer, the notion of a zero fee or even a negative fee is not plausible. "It costs something to run a mutual fund," says Jon Cleborne, a principal in Vanguard's Retail Investor Group. "There are licensing fees, auditing fees, servicing fees." His view is that transparency in fees is more important than charging the lowest fee.

Shareholders who pay little or nothing to invest in some funds might end up paying in other ways. For instance, Fidelity's zero-fee funds, which have pulled in $2.5 billion since their August launch, were designed to attract new customers who would pay for other Fidelity products. "People will buy a combination of products," says Fidelity's Hogan, with the firm likely earning fees from follow-on investments in actively managed funds, money market funds, stocks and bonds.

But, as when the four-minute mile was bested, now that the zero-expense-ratio barrier has been broken, you can expect to see more funds with no charge--or close to it. The first zero-expense-ratio ETF may launch this year, predicts Todd Rosenbluth, an analyst at CFRA Research. JPMorgan and Schwab, in particular, have the resources to cut an ETF's fees to nothing. An increase in assets and higher trading volume, for instance, could offset any potential losses.

But focusing exclusively on fees isn't always the best strategy. It behooves investors to make sure they fully understand a fund before buying shares and to be confident that it offers the kind of market exposure they seek. "Don't choose a fund based just on an eye-catching or even zero expense ratio," cautions CFRA's Rosenbluth.

For instance, Fidelity Zero Extended Market Index (symbol FZIPX) and Fidelity Extended Market Index (FSMAX) both invest in midsize companies. The Zero fund has a 0% expense ratio, and consumer stocks such as Lululemon Athletica and Advance Auto Parts are among its top holdings. FSMAX, on the other hand, charges a 0.045% annual fee and holds more tech stocks. A cautious investor might prefer the Zero fund; an aggressive investor might favor the other fund.